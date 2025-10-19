Rhea Ripley shares major update after horrifying injury during WWE Supershow: Japan

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share a massive update after her brutal injury during the company's tour of Japan. The Eradicator shared multiple photos from the tour.

During WWE Supershow: Japan, Rhea Ripley locked horns with IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The bout ultimately ended in La Primera's favor. However, it was a horrifying experience for Mami and her fans as she was left busted open. The former Judgment Day star later shared a clip of her brutal nose injury on X/Twitter.

Now, Ripley has taken to Instagram to post multiple photos, featuring IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, and CM Punk, from WWE's tour of Japan. Mami also provided a massive update on her injury by posting pictures of her scars. In her post's caption, Rhea highlighted that it was a second photo dump from Japan, as she uploaded more photos in another Instagram post.

"Japan pt.2 🇯🇵👹," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post here.

WWE legend CM Punk had huge praise for Rhea Ripley

Before WWE toured Japan, the company went on a tour of Australia for the Crown Jewel weekend. During a live event in Melbourne, CM Punk praised Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, saying that he likes to call himself The Best in the World, but believes that the two women deserved this crown more than him whenever he is in the ring with them.

"I think there's [sic] a lot of people in the audience tonight that weren't born the last time I wrestled in this building. Honestly might be standing in the ring with two of them. Yeah, they like to call me The Best in the World, but these two, ladies and gentlemen, these two bad*ss ladies. If I'm in the ring, I cannot say that I'm The Best in the World. Especially standing next to the Australian-born, I've been wanting to do this for a long, long time, get ready; always serving continuous brutality. See, that's how we circumvent things in the States, ladies and gentlemen," Punk said.

Fans are concerned about Rhea Ripley's well-being after the brutal nose injury. It remains to be seen for how long The Eradicator will be out of action due to the setback.

