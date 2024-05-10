CM Punk’s biggest WWE rival inadvertently reveals he’s his biggest fan

CM Punk's triceps injury sustained during the Royal Rumble match in January earlier this year turned out to be a blessing in disguise for WWE die-hards. A storyline that sparked since the incident has built a considerable amount of anticipation, even without a destination point as of this writing.

An argument can be made that Punk's ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre could rival any of his previous high-profile stories, both in WWE and AEW.

After just missing one another on Monday Night RAW owing to an early departure and late arrival, McIntyre took to Instagram to seemingly make a joke. He is seen in a video clip writing on a piece of paper, and as the camera pans towards the page, the Scot has written "CM Punk is a b*tch" and walked away.

Interestingly, the former WWE Champion used Eminem and Dido's song Stan in the background. For those unaware, the song is about the rapper's biggest fan who wrote him letters which never got a response, until he slowly turned insane.

Check out Drew McIntyre's new Instagram post below:

"Back in the lab..." McIntyre wrote.

The Scottish Psychopath cost CM Punk the latter's first WrestleMania match in 11 years. Recently, The Straight Edge Superstar's final opponent on the grand stage - The Undertaker, looked back on the remarkable contest, discussing its controversial angle.

Drew McIntyre continued to gloat about putting CM Punk on the bench for WrestleMania XL long after the Royal Rumble. The latter returned the favor at The Showcase of Immortals by inadvertently assisting Damian Priest to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre. However, afterward, The Straight Edge Superstar voluntarily cost his rival a number-one contender's match.

To make matters worse for the former WWE Champion, the RAW General Manager disclosed ahead of the show this week that Drew McIntyre is pulled from the King of the Ring tournament owing to an injury. It appears the Scot is pinning the blame of getting injured on Punk. Meanwhile, the latter cut a promo in the ring, calling out his rival for a face-to-face confrontation.

The next two premium live events WWE has planned are international shows, with one in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the other in Glasgow, Scotland. It remains to be seen if the highly anticipated first-time-ever contest between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk happens in one of these shows.

