CM Punk's new name officially confirmed by WWE

CM Punk has been given a new name by WWE following this week's SmackDown. The Best in the World has earned this name based on his antics on the blue brand.

CM Punk is currently embroiled in a feud with John Cena, and the two will face off for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. The feud has been a rollercoaster ride for the fans so far, with Cena cutting a pipebomb promo on Punk last week. The Chicago star answered back in his own way on the blue brand last night as he came out channeling John Cena’s old "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick and dissed the 17-time World Champion via a rap.

Following the show, WWE has given a new name to Punk, calling him "Doctor of Punkanomics." The post was made on the company's official UK account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

WWE veteran questioned CM Punk's promo on SmackDown

CM Punk replied to John Cena's 'pipebomb' on SmackDown as he parodied The Cenation Leader's old gimmick. However, the segment did not sit well with Vince Russo, who noted that Punk got laid out by Cena the previous week, and thus, he should have responded more fiercely.

"So now, this is the follow-up week; this is it; this is the go-home, right? Cena's music and entrance—he goes out there, and all of a sudden they hit Cena's music again, and CM Punk comes out with Punkanomics. His hat's turned around, and he's doing the old Cena gimmick. I'm watching this, and Dutch, I didn't mind this, and it was entertaining. But, bro, he left you lying last week. He knocked you out with a belt; he put you through a table, and you're gonna come out the following week clowning. And like I said, don't get me wrong, it was entertaining, but I don't know if I would've done that in this spot." [From 25:28 onwards]

Both men will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at Night of Champions. While John Cena is the favorite heading into the match, CM Punk has overcome bigger odds in his career and could shock the WWE Universe at the upcoming premium live event.

