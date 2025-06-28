WWE veteran questions the timing of CM Punk's Punkanomics promo: "You're gonna come out the following week clowning" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed his problems with CM Punk's Punkanomics promo. The star delivered a stellar act on SmackDown this week.
John Cena appeared on last night's SmackDown, cutting a promo about how he had already won the matchup against Punk and that their Undisputed WWE Championship bout at Night of Champions was a formality. However, his promo was interrupted by Punk walking out to Cena's old Basic Thuganomics theme.
The Best in The World mocked The Unseen 17 with his own version of Punkanomics and verbally annihilated the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. This week on BroDown, Vince Russo pointed out that Cena physically harmed CM Punk last week before cutting a vicious promo. In response, he felt The Straight Edge Superstar's insults seemed pale.
The veteran writer explained that John laid out Punk for the entire segment, and all the former AEW star could do was rap.
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
"So now, this is the follow-up week; this is it; this is the go-home, right? Cena's music and entrance—he goes out there, and all of a sudden they hit Cena's music again, and CM Punk comes out with Punkanomics. His hat's turned around, and he's doing the old Cena gimmick. I'm watching this, and Dutch, I didn't mind this, and it was entertaining,'' he said.
The former WWE writer continued:
''But, bro, he left you lying last week. He knocked you out with a belt; he put you through a table, and you're gonna come out the following week clowning. And like I said, don't get me wrong, it was entertaining, but I don't know if I would've done that in this spot." [From 25:28 onwards]
The excitement is at a fever pitch for Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see which star walks out of Saudi Arabia as the Undisputed WWE Champion.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!