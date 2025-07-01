CM Punk's next major match was teased heading into SummerSlam, says ex-WWE employee

CM Punk went to Saudi Arabia to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, but unfortunately fell at the final hurdle and lost the title match. Meanwhile, Tommy Carlucci thinks the company set up a major match for The Second City Saint heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.

Ad

On the most recent edition of RAW, Gunther appeared and cut a promo heading into his title match against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. The Ring General was interrupted by Seth Rollins before an all-out brawl broke out between Rollins and CM Punk.

After The Visionary escaped, the World Heavyweight Champion tried to stop The Second City Saint, only to be shoved by him. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci liked the interaction and thinks a match between Punk and Gunther for the title could take place at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Trending

"What I liked is that he went to Gunther's face and actually pushed him and knocked him down. So, that could be a future title match. Maybe at SummerSlam, we might see Gunther and CM Punk," Carlucci said. (From 09:15 to 09:27)

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

Former WWE star defends CM Punk

Ryback and CM Punk were not on the same page when they feuded against each other in the Stamford-based promotion over a decade ago. After they left the company, both made claims against each other, and the two never showcased any camaraderie.

Recently, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion defended The Second City Saint when a journalist made a snarky comment about CM Punk's recent apology for his tweet from 2020 and the trip to Saudi Arabia for a title match against John Cena at Night of Champions 2025.

Ad

"I’ve had my issues with Punk, but I don’t see him as a sellout. He returned to do what he loves and to make money—much like you’re doing by writing critical think pieces about others for clicks. WWE is a global business, and working at that level means navigating complex deals, personal beliefs, and public perception. His apology wasn’t about abandoning values—it was about how he expressed them publicly in ways that hurt professional relationships," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Punk hasn't responded as he's not on X/Twitter.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action