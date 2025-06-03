CM Punk's RAW promo comes under criticism; WWE veteran questions Sami Zayn's input: "That was the promo?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on CM Punk's opening segment. The star kicked off the show with a promo and was interrupted by Sami Zayn.
Punk came out this week on RAW, amidst rousing cheers from the fans. He was discussing his future in the company when Sami walked down to the ring. The two men aligned themselves against Seth Rollins and his crew. Sami even told the Straightedge Star that he needed to win his Money in the Bank qualifying match to stop Seth at the PLE.
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the need for the opening exchange. He pointed out that the message coming out of the promo segment was Sami Zayn giving a pep talk to Punk, asking him to win the Money in the Bank qualifying match. He felt the entire segment didn't help progress any storyline and was a way to kill time on TV.
"What about the opening promo? The opening promo was Sami telling CM Punk, we need you to win tonight. That was the promo?" [4:35 onwards]
The night didn't turn out as planned for CM Punk. While he looked set to get the better of AJ Styles and El Grande Americano, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker rushed down to beat the star. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso also joined the melee but were also beaten down.
