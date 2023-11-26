CM Punk's reaction to WWE fans swarming his car outside the arena 

A video of CM Punk is currently making the rounds, showing what happened after he made his WWE return.

Punk made his much-anticipated return to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. The arena erupted when Punk's music hit, and the capacity crowd welcomed him with a loud ovation.

CM Punk later left the arena in his vehicle while a large crowd of fans chanted his name while surrounding his car. He stopped for a bit to give a bunch of autographs as well.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: CM Punk says he would have squashed former WWE Champion in a match

Punk became a megastar during his previous run in WWE. His biggest run in the company kicked off in 2011 following his Pipebomb Promo on an episode of RAW. Punk then enjoyed a main event run for about two years, which included a historic 434-day stint as the WWE Champion. He left WWE ahead of WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Punk is now back in WWE, and fans are beyond excited to see what Triple H has in store for him. Judging by Seth Rollins' angry reaction to Punk's return, one cannot rule out the possibility of a WrestleMania showdown between the two veterans next year.

Are you happy that CM Punk is finally back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here