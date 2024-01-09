CM Punk's return has forced WWE to make major changes to Royal Rumble plans; according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that CM Punk's return has forced the Stamford-based company to get creative ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Best in the World returned to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames last year. Soon after making his comeback, Punk made it clear that he would be part of the RAW brand. The Second City Saint also announced that he would be a part of the Men's Royal Rumble Match and finish what he started almost ten years ago.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo stated that the Stamford-based promotion had several serious contenders ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble. He pointed out that CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre were formidable competitors from the RAW brand vying for the win. The former WWE head writer felt that with all these credible options, the creative team needed to explore some out-of-the-box ideas for the high-stakes matchup.

"With the return of CM Punk, they're [WWE] gonna have to get creative at the Royal Rumble. Because, now you got Punk in there, now you got Cody [Rhodes] in there, you know, you got Drew [McIntyre] in there, but we know Drew is not going over. But, with the addition of Punk, now at least they have to be creative going into the Rumble," Vince Russo said. [3:55 - 4:14]

This week on RAW, CM Punk confronted Drew McIntyre in the ring. Drew came out to the ring, speaking about the outcome of last week's World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

Punk then came out and took issue with Drew calling him out. The two men got into a war of words. McIntyre announced that he was entering into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Punk responded that no one could stop him from winning the Rumble and even predicted that he would eliminate Drew last.

