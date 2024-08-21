CM Punk's "Taylor Swift for men" remark earns him the wrath of 34-year-old WWE star

CM Punk recently called himself the "Taylor Swift for men" in a promo on WWE RAW. The remark has earned him the wrath of a 34-year-old WWE star.

Grayson Waller has had his fair share of tussles with Taylor Swift’s fanbase. The Best in the World’s remark on RAW pushed Waller to take some shots at the veteran. On a recent episode of RAW, CM Punk stated that a lot of WWE fans gave him bracelets at Fanatics Fest NYC. This prompted him to say that he was Taylor Swift for men.

Grayson Waller took to X/Twitter to post a video where he tore into the former world champion. He told CM Punk to leave wrestling to professionals and stick to collecting friendship bracelets from a bunch of four-year-olds.

Trending

Check out what Grayson Waller had to say in the video below:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

The SmackDown star did not hold back in his criticism and continued to build his heel character in the process. He also gained some more haters from the Taylor Swift fanbase.

The Best in the World will likely have a fitting reply for the former tag team champion on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, he could completely ignore the 34-year-old Waller without giving his comments and importance.

CM Punk will face Drew McIntyre at WWE Bash in Berlin

The first match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam: Cleveland was highly acclaimed by fans. Seth Rollins’ involvement as the special guest referee added flavor to the contest which was eventually won by The Scottish Warrior.

The two men will go head-to-head once again, this time in a Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin. The match was pitched by Punk on RAW and McIntyre agreed to face him again.

Things continue to get personal between the two superstars who have left no stone unturned in taking shots at each other. It would be great to see what they bring to the table on their second outing against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback