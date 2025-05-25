CM Punk and Sami Zayn suffer a surprising loss after the former WWE Champion gets destroyed by returning star

CM Punk teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. A RAW star made a surprise return during the bout and helped the heels get the victory. This would be "Big" Bronson Reed.

Both teams immediately started brawling as soon as The Voice of the Voiceless entered the ring. The bell finally rang, and the match kicked off with Rollins and Zayn. Bron Breakker attacked Sami while the referee was distracted. Seth Rollins tagged in his partner, who then clotheslined Sami Zayn into the announce table off the apron.

Breakker then planted the former IC Champion with a vertical suplex and got a two-count. Bron tagged in Seth Rollins, while Sami Zayn tagged CM Punk, who made a big comeback. The Second City Saint dropkicked The Visionary and hit a neckbreaker. He then did a sunset flip and got a two-count.

Punk hit an elbow drop off the top rope on Seth Rollins but couldn't get the three count. The heel hit a pedigree and went for the cover, but Sami Zayn broke the pin. CM Punk and Seth Rollins traded shots, and the former went for a GTS but got kicked. Punk tagged Sami Zayn, and the latter was about to hit the Helluva kick when Paul Heyman grabbed his leg.

While the referee was distracted, Bronson Reed came out and sent the former WWE Champion CM Punk into the timekeeper's area. Bron Breakker speared Sami Zayn and pinned him to give his team the win.

