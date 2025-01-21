CM Punk says beloved 40-year-old RAW star is not on his level 

CM Punk cut a brutal promo on Monday Night RAW ahead of the Royal Rumble on February 1. When talking about the field of superstars ahead of him, he didn't hold back, stating that one beloved 40-year-old star isn't on his level.

This week, Jackie Redmond interviewed CM Punk, who came out through the crowd. After beating Seth Rollins, he is now fixated on WrestleMania 41 and getting a main event slot - for which he needs to win the Royal Rumble match.

Punk took shots at John Cena, Roman Reigns, and even Sami Zayn - who declared his entry into the Royal Rumble during the same episode of RAW.

During the interview, he asked Redmond to not ask him about Zayn as he was not on his level.

"Don't ask me about Sami Zayn, he's not on my level."

It's a sentiment that Sami Zayn seemingly even agrees with. During his promo on RAW, he admitted that while he didn't need a World Championship to have a complete and fulfilling career, he certainly wanted it. He fully acknowledged that he was a tier below the true main event scene - filled with names like Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, etc.

That only makes up five to six names and admittedly, it's harder than ever to break into that.

Punk will be looking to win one of the most stacked Rumble matches of all time.

