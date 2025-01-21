  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • CM Punk says beloved 40-year-old RAW star is not on his level 

CM Punk says beloved 40-year-old RAW star is not on his level 

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 21, 2025 03:24 GMT
The Best in the World (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
The Best in the World (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

CM Punk cut a brutal promo on Monday Night RAW ahead of the Royal Rumble on February 1. When talking about the field of superstars ahead of him, he didn't hold back, stating that one beloved 40-year-old star isn't on his level.

This week, Jackie Redmond interviewed CM Punk, who came out through the crowd. After beating Seth Rollins, he is now fixated on WrestleMania 41 and getting a main event slot - for which he needs to win the Royal Rumble match.

Punk took shots at John Cena, Roman Reigns, and even Sami Zayn - who declared his entry into the Royal Rumble during the same episode of RAW.

During the interview, he asked Redmond to not ask him about Zayn as he was not on his level.

also-read-trending Trending
"Don't ask me about Sami Zayn, he's not on my level."

It's a sentiment that Sami Zayn seemingly even agrees with. During his promo on RAW, he admitted that while he didn't need a World Championship to have a complete and fulfilling career, he certainly wanted it. He fully acknowledged that he was a tier below the true main event scene - filled with names like Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, etc.

That only makes up five to six names and admittedly, it's harder than ever to break into that.

Punk will be looking to win one of the most stacked Rumble matches of all time.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी