CM Punk seemingly fakes injury, attacks Drew McIntyre ahead of title change

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been at each other's throats since the former's return to WWE. The Second City Saint was at commentary for McIntyre's match and attacked him after he won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins opened Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Rollins looked beaten up after he went to battle against The Rock and Roman Reigns last night. However, beating The Visionary was no easy task for The Scottish Warrior. After a few too many Claymore kicks, McIntyre was able to pin Rollins and win the World Heavyweight Title in front of a live audience.

Moments after winning the World Championship, McIntyre went up to CM Punk at commentary and mocked him. The former AEW star had had enough of McIntyre and laid him flat on the announcer's table. Punk proceeded to remove his cast and attack the new World Heavyweight Champion. It seemed that the star faked his injury as he had no hesitation in taking off his protective brace and hitting McIntyre with it. However, it should be noted that Punk used his left hand to McIntyre and not his right, the injured hand.

After Punk's beatdown, Damian Priest arrived on the scene to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Judgment Day member made quick work of McIntyre and pinned him to win his first World Heavyweight Title in WWE.

