CM Punk sends a 5-word message after potentially ruining Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's relationship

CM Punk left WWE SmackDown this week a happy man. He got exactly what he wanted from the contract signing for his Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Not only is Punk set to become a WrestleMania main eventer, but he also successfully caused friction between the OTC and Paul Heyman. The WWE Hall of Famer owes a favor to The Second City Saint in exchange for him joining The OG Bloodline's WarGames team.

While it was initially thought that Heyman's favor to CM Punk was ensuring he main events WrestleMania, that isn't the case. The Best in the World confirmed that it wasn't the favor, much to the shock of Roman Reigns. This could ruin his relationship with The Wiseman.

Paul Heyman kissed Punk on the cheek after announcing the WrestleMania main event news. This may also cause tension between him and Reigns. The former AEW star posted a photo of that exact moment from SmackDown on his Instagram story, with the OTC and Seth Rollins' reactions visible.

He considers it a piece of art, based on this five-word message:

"Hang it in the louvre," wrote CM Punk.

Image via @cmpunk on Instagram

Rollins was not happy one bit after Heyman announced that the Triple Threat would be one of the main events of WrestleMania 41. The Visionary thought he had done enough to stop Punk from fulfilling his dream, at least for this year.

What could Paul Heyman's favor to CM Punk be?

Paul Heyman's reaction to CM Punk's bombshell on SmackDown seemingly confirms his favor has something to do with Roman Reigns. This is why the OTC got insecure at the end of the show, putting his relationship with The Wiseman at risk. So, what is the favor?

One would naturally assume it is Heyman leaving his Tribal Chief to be with Punk full-time. That is a possibility, but it could be done in a more nuanced way. Maybe, The Second City Saint is allowed to use The Wiseman's managerial services for one match whenever he wants.

Expand Tweet

This would certainly lead to an interesting dynamic, especially if CM Punk wants Paul Heyman to be in his corner at WrestleMania 41. It might even be the end of the road for the WWE Hall of Famer as Roman Reigns' Wiseman. Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen.

