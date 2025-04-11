CM Punk sends a cryptic message exactly a week after revealing his favor to Paul Heyman for WrestleMania 41

CM Punk sent a cryptic message on social media after revealing his favor to Paul Heyman on last week's WWE SmackDown. The Second City Saint stood tall to end the show after hitting Roman Reigns with the Go To Sleep.
Last week on SmackDown, Punk revealed that Heyman needs to be in his corner for WrestleMania 41 as part of the favor owed to him. The former WWE Champion will face Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
On Instagram, Punk shared a video of celebrating with the WWE Universe on SmackDown. He also shared a cryptic message.
"XXX," wrote Punk.
Sam Roberts predicts CM Punk loss at WrestleMania 41, despite having Paul Heyman in his corner
Sam Roberts believes that CM Punk will lose at WrestleMania 41. He said the former WWE Champion wouldn't get his hand raised despite having Paul Heyman in his corner.
Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated the following:
"I have a hard time seeing CM Punk win the match. If Paul Heyman is in CM Punk's corner, I have a hard time, because then CM Punk just gets everything. If CM Punk walks to the ring with Paul Heyman. He's got one clean victory over Seth Rollins. Technically, Seth Rollins beat him in the Cage Match but that was because of Roman Reigns. So, there's been one clean finish in a CM Punk-Seth Rollins match and CM Punk got it on the Netflix RAW."
Punk will headline his first-ever WrestleMania show. On Night One, he will cross paths with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. He already holds one clean victory over Rollins since returning to the company in 2023. Meanwhile, The Visionary picked up a controversial win in their Steel Cage Match on RAW.
Punk and Reigns have crossed paths in multiple matches during the latter's days as a member of The Shield. The two men teamed up at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, with Punk helping out the OG Bloodline against Solo Sikoa's team.