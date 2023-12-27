CM Punk sends cryptic message after historic Dominik Mysterio match

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently sent a cryptic message on social media after his match against Dominik Mysterio at a live event in Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2023.

The live event cemented its place in the history books because it featured CM Punk's first WWE match since 2014. Punk has finally competed for the first time since his return to World Wrestling Entertainment after almost a decade. The duo put on a great show for the fans in attendance, and The Second City Saint got the victory.

A fan recently took to Twitter to post about Punk's Instagram story after his MSG match. The Straight Edge Superstar can be seen walking with his luggage backstage and the song "Back Where I Belong" by Rancid is playing in the background, seemingly sending a cryptic message that he always belonged in WWE.

Braun Strowman talked about CM Punk amid his WWE absence

During a recent chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his The Ranveer Show, Braun Strowman said that he has heard mixed reviews on CM Punk because he has never met him in person, but he will judge The Second City Saint by how he treats him.

"At the end of the day, I’m all about business, and if he [Punk] is drawing eyes and he’s selling tickets, that’s great. If the company’s doing great, we’re all doing great. I’ve heard mixed reviews on him and certain things like that, but I’m a person that judges a character by how I’m treated by him. So I’ll see when I meet him, and he can get these hands just like anybody else," Strowman said.

Rhea Ripley almost teared up after Dominik Mysterio lost his match against CM Punk at Madison Square Garden.

The duo are set to face off again on December 30, 2023. Let's see what WWE has in store for the match this time.

