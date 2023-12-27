Rhea Ripley almost breaks down in tears after Dominik Mysterio vs CM Punk at WWE MSG

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley almost teared up after Dominik Mysterio's match against CM Punk at a live event in Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2023.

Punk wrestled Dirty Dom during one of the biggest WWE live events of the year. As usual, the Judgment Day member had Ripley by his side during the bout. Even though many fans thought The Second City Saint would be rusty inside the ring, he showed why he likes to call himself The Best in the World as he won the match.

However, after the bout ended, a fan took to Twitter to post a video in which Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio can be seen walking away in disappointment after the latter lost the match. Mami can be seen tearing up before turning her back on the camera.

Rhea Ripley viciously punched CM Punk in the face during his match against Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden.

CM Punk felt strange before his match against Dominik Mysterio on major WWE show

WWE's Twitter handle posted an interview with CM Punk just before his match against Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden.

The Second City Saint said it was a remarkable moment for him as he never thought he would wrestle at The Garden again. Punk also mentioned that it felt a bit strange to wrestle there again.

"I don't know if it is hot in here or if I just got flush. I mean, this is cool. It is a cool moment. This is a place [Madison Square Garden] that I never thought I would be again. I'm trying to think of the last time I was here, it was a Misfits show. It was Misfits, and Rancid opened up for them. It was the last time I was in Madison Square Garden. But in a wrestling capacity, this is strange," Punk said.

Punk will lock horns with Dirty Dom again on December 30, 2023, at a WWE live event.

