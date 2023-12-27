Former WWE Champion sends bold warning to CM Punk amid hiatus

A former WWE Universal Champion has recently sent a bold warning to CM Punk following the latter's return to the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Braun Strowman.

CM Punk made a surprise return to WWE after a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames in front of his home crowd. Following his return, the Best in the World has confronted several top superstars, including Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, members of The Judgment Day, and more. The former World Champion also announced himself for the Royal Rumble Match scheduled for January 27, 2024.

Braun Strowman, on the contrary, has been absent from WWE television since his one-off appearance on the Bray Wyatt tribute episode in August. The former Intercontinental Champion is currently nursing an injury he picked up in May 2023. The 40-year-old had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his The Ranveer Show, Braun Strowman sent a warning message to CM Punk. The former Tag Team Champion stated that he could give his opinion about the veteran performer only after meeting him in person. He further sent a warning to Punk, as he mentioned his "Get those hands," directed towards the former World Champion:

"At the end of the day, I’m all about business, and if he [Punk] is drawing eyes and he’s selling tickets, that’s great. If the company’s doing great, we’re all doing great. I’ve heard mixed reviews on him and certain things like that, but I’m a person that judges a character by how I’m treated by him. So I’ll see when I meet him, and he can get these hands just like anybody else," Strowman said. [From 58:15 to 58:32]

The former member of The Wyatt Family was also asked about his views on CM Punk as a wrestler. Strowman replied by praising the veteran performer for his insane work on the microphone and in-ring craft:

"He’s always been canny on the microphone, in my opinion, he’s very good at his craft in the ring," Strowman said. "He’s well-oiled as far as a wrestler and stuff like that. So like I said, we’ll have to see how it goes this go around." [From 59:03 to 59:15]

CM Punk to face Dominik Mysterio in his first match after return at MSG

CM Punk is set to make his in-ring return after a decade at MSG on December 26 against Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio. The two are also scheduled for a singles match on December 30 at the KIA Forum. Both bouts are part of WWE's Holiday Tour Live Events.

It will be interesting to see how Punk fares against 'Dirty' Dominik, who is also searching for a win after losing his North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline.

