  CM Punk breaks silence with five-word message after Becky Lynch helps Seth Rollins defeat him at WWE Clash in Paris

CM Punk breaks silence with five-word message after Becky Lynch helps Seth Rollins defeat him at WWE Clash in Paris

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 01, 2025 03:46 GMT
The final moments of Clash in Paris (via WWE
The final moments of Clash in Paris (Images via WWE's X)

CM Punk commented on the events of Clash in Paris, moments after the main event. Punk lost a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Title after Becky Lynch attacked him during the final moments of the bout.

Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the title in the main event of Clash in Paris tonight. In a shocking moment, Becky Lynch attacked Punk and helped Rollins retain the top prize.

As CM Punk was heading backstage following his loss, he was seen uttering the words, "I fu*king hate this song," as Rollins' music played. You can check out the footage HERE.

CM Punk explains why Seth Rollins hates him

Seth Rollins doesn't like Punk one bit and has made this clear on multiple occasions in the past. Last year, Punk had a chat with Jackie Redmond on the NHL's YouTube channel and explained why Rollins hates him.

"Uhh, because I have been everywhere he has been and he hasn’t been everywhere I’ve been. We’re probably too similar, that’s honestly the biggest thing I can think of. We’re very similar. The difference is, I can talk about my career, and not have to mention him. He cannot talk about his career without mentioning me. I understand where he’s coming from, I understand. I think he’s always felt like he was the little brother. I’ve never tried to treat him that way, I’ve always tried to treat him like a peer, but some people you just can’t reach. He hates me. He hates me." [H/T - Fightful]
youtube-cover

It's been six long years since Lynch and Rollins got together on WWE TV in a storyline. Back in 2019, the duo had a brief stint as a tag team together before going their separate ways on the RAW brand.

Abhilash Mendhe

