CM Punk sends five-word message to Paul Heyman after his insane WWE Hall of Fame speech

CM Punk has shared a message reacting to Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction speech.

Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame speech was exactly what fans had expected of him. He did a great job of chronicling his career and mentioned a bunch of key names.

CM Punk, a former Paul Heyman guy, took to his Instagram story immediately after the speech. He shared the following message:

"I'm a Paul Heyman guy."

Heyman worked as CM Punk's on-screen manager back in 2012-13. The duo was unstoppable back then, as Punk held the WWE Championship in a record reign, and was the biggest heel in the company at the time.

Unfortunately for Punk, Heyman betrayed him in mid-2013, leading to 'The Best vs. The Beast' showdown at SummerSlam that year. Brock Lesnar managed to pick a huge win over Punk, courtesy Heyman's interference. Punk then kicked off a feud with Heyman on WWE TV.

Heyman and Punk go way back and are incredibly close in real life. The two veterans clearly have nothing but respect for each other. Punk couldn't be happier over Heyman finally getting his flowers and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions over the years.

