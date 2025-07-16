CM Punk sends four-word message after Roman Reigns' return

A top WWE Superstar has absolutely no idea why Roman Reigns hates him. After RAW, CM Punk shared a hilarious post on his official Instagram handle after the OTC1 returned on RAW.

On RAW this week, Reigns made a blockbuster return and attacked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to a massive pop from the fans in attendance. Reigns then shared a heartfelt moment with Jey Uso, after which he gave a death stare to CM Punk, who was confused about the whole situation. Punk could be seen mouthing "What did I do?" at Reigns before getting up.

CM Punk has now made a post on Instagram in which he jokingly referenced an intense moment he and Roman Reigns were involved in following the latter's return. With memes, Punk asked Reigns what exactly he had done to make him angry at him. One of the images was the classic "confused white monkey-cat" meme, and the other was a still from HBO's The Wire, where Jimmy McNulty said, "What the fuck did I do?"

"It's the same picture," Punk wrote as the caption.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk over the months

At last year's Survivor Series: WarGames, Punk and Reigns were on the same team in a Men's WarGames match. In the end, Reigns' squad picked up the victory, and Punk celebrated with him and others as the show went off the air.

Fast forward to Royal Rumble 2025: Punk eliminated both Reigns and Seth Rollins and was immediately thrown out by Logan Paul.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins then kicked off a feud on the road to WrestleMania 41. It ended with a Triple Threat encounter on Night 1 of The Show of Shows. That night, Paul Heyman turned on both Punk and Reigns and joined forces with Rollins in one of the biggest shockers in WWE history.

On the RAW after 'Mania, Bron Breakker joined Rollins' group, and both Reigns and Punk were brutally attacked. It's clear as day that Reigns isn't too fond of Punk, while the latter would love to become his ally again to take down the villains.

