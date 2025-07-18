CM Punk sends heartfelt message after major appearance outside WWE

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to social media to send a heartwarming message after making a huge appearance outside the world of professional wrestling. The Best in the World is all set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship soon.On the latest edition of WWE RAW, CM Punk locked horns with Bron Breakker, Penta, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. Breakker started the match and stayed in the contest until the very end, before getting eliminated by The Second City Saint. Punk will now face The Ring General for the world title at WWE SummerSlam 2025.Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, CM Punk recently took to his Instagram Stories to send a heartfelt message after appearing in SYFY's thrilling series, Revival. The Second City Saint posted a picture of his co-stars, Melanie Scrofano and Romy Weltman, writing that he was grateful to work with them.&quot;Grateful to share time and space with these two amazing humans [heart emoji],&quot; he wrote.Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story here. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCM Punk is excited to face Gunther at WWE SummerSlamDuring a recent interview with TVInsider, CM Punk said he was excited to work with Gunther, calling him the &quot;best guy&quot; in WWE at the moment.The Second City Saint added that he believed The Ring General could do everything inside the ring and was one of the best wrestlers in the world. Punk also mentioned that it would be fun for him to face the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2025.&quot;It’s exciting. A tremendous opportunity for me to get to work against arguably the best guy in the business right now. Wrestling is very subjective. It’s easy to say, 'This is my favorite.' Other people may like something else or a different style. I think Gunther can do it all... There is a wealth of talent there. I’m looking forward to putting on a show with the guy. I really don’t know what else to say. I don’t have anything bad to say about him. I think he is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and I know I am. So, it’s going to be fun at SummerSlam,&quot; said Punk. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen who will come out on top between CM Punk and Gunther at The Biggest Party of The Summer.