CM Punk sends heartwarming message following SmackDown; claims he's homesick

It was announced on WWE SmackDown by Paul Heyman that CM Punk will finally be main eventing WrestleMania this year during his Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Ad

Punk was seemingly set to main event against Rollins last year before he was injured during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Following last week's SmackDown, he took to his Instagram story and sent out a heartwarming message to the WWE Universe as the Stamford-based promotion's European Tour comes to a close. He noted that he was homesick but was having the time of his life, and thanked the fans from every city he toured.

Ad

Trending

You can check out a screengrab of his Instagram story below:

CM Punk had a heartwarming message. [Image credit: Screenshot of Punk's Instagram story]

Punk isn't expected to be part of WWE RAW tomorrow night in London, with John Cena and Cody Rhodes set for another face-to-face interaction on the show, building up their WrestleMania 41 main event clash.

Ad

Punk has instead appeared in many cities over the past few weeks and could now be heading back to the United States to see his wife, AJ Lee, after the penultimate stop on the tour tonight in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

What is the favor that CM Punk is holding over Paul Heyman?

WWE dropped a bombshell to end this week's episode of SmackDown after it was confirmed that CM Punk would main event WrestleMania 41. The Second City Saint noted that this wasn't actually the favor he had requested from Paul Heyman.

Ad

Ad

What could the favor be? CM Punk stepped in to help Roman Reigns's squad against Solo Sikoa's team inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series, and he has since held a card against Paul Heyman. It seems likely that he could be looking to pull it out at WrestleMania 41.

Could Punk be looking to make Heyman return to his side and have him betray Roman Reigns, thereby costing the OTC the win at WrestleMania41? Or is there much more to this story and WWE could be looking to showcase a massive shock on The Grandest Stage of them All?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback