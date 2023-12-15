CM Punk sends a message to AJ Lee after a "busy few weeks" in WWE

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently sent a message to his wife and former Stamford-based promotion star AJ Lee on Instagram.

Punk returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at Survivor Series WarGames last month after almost a decade. During his first stint in the company, the Second City Saint shared the television screen with his real-life partner multiple times. However, he left WWE in 2014 after some dispute with Vince McMahon and Triple H.

CM Punk was followed by AJ Lee, who later said that she felt caught in the middle of her husband's departure from the company and also suffered permanent damage to her cervical spine, which led to her decision to leave WWE.

Punk has been busy for a few weeks following his latest return to the Stamford-based promotion. He has made several appearances on different WWE shows, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

The Straight Edge Superstar recently sent a message to AJ Lee and his dog, Larry, on his Instagram stories. He wrote that he has been missing his wife and his dog because of his busy schedule and was looking forward to spending time with them.

"Missing these two. It's been a busy few weeks. Looking forward to holding them," CM Punk shared.

Bill Apter believes CM Punk will win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter said that he believes CM Punk will win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match instead of Cody Rhodes.

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed," Bill Apter said.

Fans believe AJ Lee might return to WWE television at some point in the future to align with her husband. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her future remains to be seen.

