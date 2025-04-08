CM Punk sends a message to AJ Lee after Seth Rollins' attack on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar CM Punk had a heartfelt message to his wife AJ Lee after RAW went off the air tonight. Punk suffered an attack during the closing moments of the show at the hands of Seth Rollins.

The final segment of tonight's edition of WWE RAW saw Punk and Seth Rollins brawling with each other. It ended with The Visionary hitting a Curb Stomp on Punk.

After WWE RAW went off the air, CM Punk took the mic and cut a heartfelt promo, saying he loves his wife.

"I love my wife, I love my dog, and I love you. Play my song!" [0:23-0:27]

Punk has come a long way since missing last year's WrestleMania because of an injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He spent the latter part of 2024 feuding with Drew McIntyre and came out victorious.

Punk will finally get to headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career when he meets Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of The Show of Shows. He would love to beat the two megastars and have his hand raised when the dust has settled.

