CM Punk sends a message to AJ Lee after WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to social media to send a message to his wife and former Divas Champion, AJ Lee, after this year's Royal Rumble. Lee was heavily rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion during the 30-woman competition.

Since CM Punk's return to WWE, many people have been expecting a comeback from AJ Lee as well. Rumors of Lee's return were at an all-time high ahead of the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, fans were disappointed after the former Divas Champion didn't show up.

On the other hand, The Best in the World's Rumble did not go as planned either, as he was eliminated by Logan Paul. However, Punk's WrestleMania dreams are still alive as he redeemed himself on this week's RAW by defeating Sami Zayn to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber.

CM Punk recently took to his Instagram stories to upload a photo of his dog, Larry's official WWE merchandise with 'Best in the World' written on it. Although the former World Heavyweight Champion didn't write anything, he tagged AJ Lee in the post, seemingly wanting his wife to notice the merch.

Freddie Prinze Jr. predicts a possible match between CM Punk and John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer said that if both stars fail to win the Elimination Chamber, he would want to see a match between John Cena and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Freddie also mentioned that he believed The Best in the World would win against The Cenation Leader in their possible clash at The Show of Shows.

"Maybe I'll go back to John Cena vs. CM Punk, which would be an awesome match. Two old dogs facing off, one of their last matches ever, another one. Obviously, CM Punk, will get to win, and then he can move on towards championship aspirations," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for CM Punk's future.

