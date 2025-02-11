CM Punk sends a message to Liv Morgan after WWE RAW

CM Punk has reacted to Liv Morgan's latest bunch of photos, which reveal the horrific facial injuries she sustained on this week's WWE RAW. The Second City Saint applauded the former Women's World Champion for her efforts on the show.

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez faced Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on Monday Night Show. At one point during the match, Liv Morgan started bleeding heavily from her face, raising concerns for her well-being. However, she managed to complete the match, where she was ultimately pinned by SKY.

Following the show, Morgan took to her Instagram account to show off her brutal injury marks with a series of pictures. As expected, fans flooded into the comments section, praising her for her performance on RAW. However, one comment that stood out was from CM Punk, who seemed impressed with Morgan's efforts.

CM Punk also showed up on RAW, where he discussed his qualification for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. However, Punk was interrupted by Logan Paul, who bragged about eliminating him from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. This interaction has set the stage for a future feud between them.

