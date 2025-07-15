CM Punk sends Roman Reigns a subtle message after WWE RAW goes off the air

Roman Reigns is back as he made the save, preventing Jey Uso and CM Punk from getting a beatdown at the hands of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Punk sent Reigns a subtle message after the cameras stopped rolling.

As you know, CM Punk and Roman Reigns are anything but friends. While the return of the OTC has seemingly teased an alliance between the two, it's safe to say that there's not much love between the two top superstars.

After RAW went off the air, CM Punk had a brief face-to-face with Roman Reigns. At the 0:52 mark, you can see Punk very subtly gesturing something toward the OTC.

It's unclear what that gesture is, but it's safe to assume that heading into SummerSlam season, they won't be on opposite sides of the ring like they were in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

Instead, they could have a common cause. But in the upcoming weeks, CM Punk has one major target in mind: Gunther. After winning the Gauntlet Match by last pinning the Iron Man of the bout, Bron Breakker, Punk confirmed his spot as Gunther's opponent at SummerSlam 2025.

An incredible start to the build toward The Biggest Party of the Summer.

