CM Punk sends a three-word message to Drew McIntyre after costing him the World Heavyweight Championship

At WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship. Post-match, Punk sent a message to his arch-rival.

The rivalry between Punk and McIntyre began several months ago. The Scottish Warrior was responsible for injuring the former WWE Champion during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. At WrestleMania XL, Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title.

Punk once again cost McIntyre a marquee match, hitting the latter with a low blow and costing him the chance to become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. Taking to Instagram, Punk commented on a post shared by WWE, reacting to the incredible reception The Scottish Warrior received from the WWE Universe in his native country.

"He deserves it," wrote Punk.

Wade Barrett wants CM Punk to be fired from WWE

CM Punk returned to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. While he has competed in just one official televised match since returning, The Second City Saint has been on an incredible run, courtesy of his feud against Drew McIntyre.

However, WWE commentator Wade Barrett believes Punk should be fired from the company due to his actions at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Speaking on the Clash at the Castle: Scotland post-show, he said:

"CM Punk needs to be fired by WWE management. For once, show some balls. Do what you're supposed to do. This is a guy who is not medically cleared to be in contact with any wrestler. He has now materially affected the outcome of two Heavyweight Championship matches. You guys need to do something about it. Restore some honor, some integrity to this industry."

Punk is expected to make his in-ring return in the near future. A match against McIntyre is definitely in the works and could take place at this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.