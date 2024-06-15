"Restore some honor"- CM Punk getting fired from WWE after his actions at Clash at the Castle must happen, says veteran

CM Punk is once again the talk of the town, despite not even being in action at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Best in the World cost Drew McIntyre his match, leaving many furious. A wrestling veteran has even demanded that he get fired from the company.

The Second City Saint disguised as a referee and made his way to the ring when the real official was down. While McIntyre looked set to have won the match, Punk stopped the count at two. The former WWE Champion went on to deliver a low blow to the Scottish Warrior, allowing Damian Priest to capitalize on the distraction and retain the title.

Wade Barrett was furious with Punk's actions at the recently concluded premium live event. The commentator stated on the post-Clash at the Castle show that it was the biggest scr*wjob in pro wrestling history, even surpassing the infamous Montreal Scre*job.

Trending

"That was the biggest scr*wjob in history. It's just beaten Bret Hart. That is the new number one. There is a huge shadow cast upon this entire industry thanks to the actions of CM Punk."

Barrett went on to add that Punk should be fired by WWE as he has affected the outcome of two world title matches despite not being medically clear.

"CM Punk needs to be fired by WWE management. For once, show some balls. Do what you're supposed to do. This is a guy who is not medically cleared to be in contact with any wrestler. He has now materially affected the outcome of two Heavyweight Championship matches." You guys need to do something about it. Restore some honor, some integrity to this industry."

CM Punk is close to making a WWE in-ring return

CM Punk returned to the global juggernaut at Survivor Series after leaving the company on a controversial note in 2014. However, the Second City Saint was injured in his first match back as he hurt his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

During the post-show conference, the Best in the World noted that he's nearing a return.

Expand Tweet

One can expect Drew McIntyre to come after Punk given the latter has cost him the title on two occasions. The Scottish Warrior was seen furious after losing once again in front of his home crowd.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use any quotes from the article!