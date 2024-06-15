[VIDEO] Drew McIntyre gets into an altercation with retired superstar after Clash at the Castle goes off the air

Drew McIntyre failed to capture the World Heavyweight Champion at Clash at the Castle 2024 after a stunning interference cost him the match and the title. After the show went off the air, McIntyre briefly got into an altercation with a retired star.

The finish of the main event of Clash at the Castle 2024 left people stunned as CM Punk showed up dressed as a referee - replacing the original referee who was out cold at ringside Punk directly cost Drew McIntyre the match by kicking him in the nether regions - setting up Damian Priest to once again hit the South of Heaven Chokeslam on McIntyre for the win.

After Clash at the Castle went off the air, Drew McIntyre went after retired superstar and voice of SmackDown Corey Graves. It was Graves' broadcast partner Wade Barrett who had to make McIntyre stop manhandling the commentator and the former Intercontinental Champion walked him out of the main stage.

Graves announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2014 after concussion issues.

The Scottish fans were understandably not happy, and in the second video from the tweet above, you can hear audible "BS" chants from a furious crowd.

Clash at the Castle, unfortunately, did not receive the same kind of positive reviews that Backlash: France did. The fallout of the main event is going to be immense on Monday Night RAW.