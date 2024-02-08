CM Punk sends two-word message ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff

The WWE Universe is buzzing after CM Punk made his latest teaser on social media. The veteran wrestler continues to stir things up on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

WWE is set to host its WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event this Thursday, February 8, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Sponsored by Pizza Hut, the open-to-the-public fan and media event will serve as the official launch party for the 40th annual Showcase of the Immortals.

Punk was set to work WrestleMania this year but suffered a torn right triceps in the Royal Rumble. It's believed the former AEW World Champion was planned to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Chicago-born grappler took to his Instagram Stories today and posted a flyer for Thursday's event.

Punk covered Rollins' face with Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley, who will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's Championship. He left Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and The Rock on the flyer. The ROH Hall of Famer then tagged Pizza Hut, the T-Mobile Arena, and WWE, and finally attached an invite as the caption.

"Join us," he wrote.

Screenshot of CM Punk's post on Instagram Stories

The Second City Saint was never advertised for the press event, and as of this writing, the company has not announced that he will be there.

WWE set for huge night in Las Vegas

WWE's Road to WrestleMania XL will really heat up on Thursday with the official launch party. The company is headed to Sin City for the kickoff. The free, non-ticketed event starts at 4 p.m. local time, but the T-Mobile Arena is opening its doors at 2:30 p.m.

It's rumored that one or two matches will be announced during Thursday's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event. The company has announced an "iconic face-off" between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the event, but it will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes gets involved. Triple H will oversee the showdown.

It was confirmed that The Great One and The Tribal Chief will also speak on the stage this Thursday, as will The Game. The Chief Content Officer will then be available for post-event media interviews along with Rock, Reigns, Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will host Thursday's Kickoff event. It will stream live on Peacock and all digital/social WWE channels.

