CM Punk shares 3-word message ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk will be appearing on tonight's WWE RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The veteran has delivered a message to fans ahead of tonight's show.

The controversial star was fired by All Elite Wrestling last September following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year, while Jack Perry still has not appeared on AEW television since the incident.

Punk competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match in January but suffered a torn triceps. Drew McIntyre brutally attacked the veteran in January as a way to write him off of television. Ahead of his appearance on tonight's RAW, the Second City Saint took to his Instagram story to send a message to fans. He shared a picture of Harley Race and noted that he was going to work.

Punk will be appearing tonight on RAW.

Drew McIntyre has kept his rivalry with CM Punk alive during his injury. The Scottish Warrior stopped by Mindy's bakery earlier today, which was referenced by Punk during his infamous rant following All Out 2022.

Injured WWE star on CM Punk's return to the company

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently commented on CM Punk's return to the promotion. The Monster of All Monsters is currently out of action after undergoing successful neck fusion surgery.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Braun Strowman was asked about Punk's return to WWE. Strowman admitted that he has heard mixed things about the veteran but said he wouldn't form an opinion on Punk until he meets him:

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [3:53 – 4:07]

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is shaping up to be a newsworthy show. It will be fascinating to see if CM Punk and Drew McIntyre cross paths later tonight on the red brand.

