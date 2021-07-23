CM Punk drops major hint amidst return rumors

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has shared an interesting story on his official Instagram handle amidst rumors that he is on his way back to pro wrestling after seven long years.

A short while ago, the rumor mill began spinning rapidly in regards to Punk's possible return to the squared circle. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was the first to report that he is in talks with All Elite Wrestling for a return to the ring.

CM Punk hasn't denied these rumors so far and his latest Instagram story only raised fans' excitement tenfold. He shared an audio clip featuring the song “Sirius” by The Alan Parsons Project.

For those who are unaware, the song is popular for being used extensively by the Chicago Bulls. Punk's post left fans speculating about him possibly appearing at AEW All Out on September 5, 2021. The event is scheduled to be held at NOW Arena, which is located in the Chicago suburb of Illinois. The arena is home to the Windy City Bulls, an affiliate of the Chicago Bulls.

CM Punk last wrestled a match in early 2014

CM Punk's last in-ring outing was the Royal Rumble 2014 match that was won by Batista. He immediately left WWE following the contest and it drastically changed the company's plans for WrestleMania XXX.

Punk revealed months later that he wasn't happy with his standing on WWE's roster and also bashed the promotion for being negligent towards his well-being. He had a short-lived stint in the UFC that didn't go well for the former WWE Champion.

When All Elite Wrestling came into being, many fans wondered whether Tony Khan would manage to sign CM Punk to a deal. Speculation was running rampant as AEW's first show, "Double Or Nothing 2019" loomed closer. The show ended with Jon Moxley making his big debut and Punk fans were left disappointed again.

Do you see CM Punk debuting in All Elite Wrestling in the near future? Which AEW star should Punk target first if he has indeed signed a contract with the company or is on his way to do the same?

