CM Punk shares cryptic update after landscape changing week in WWE

CM Punk is ready for WWE Royal Rumble Week and his big return to TV in-ring action for the company in a decade. He is hoping to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 40.

This has been a major week for WWE as their huge Netflix deal was unveiled, and a new contract with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was also announced. The rumors on Rock's possible WrestleMania 40 involvement with Reign and Cody Rhodes continued.

The Second City Saint took to his Instagram Stories today and posted a photo of him and The Great One laughing backstage at WrestleMania 32 in 2012. There was no caption.

Punk's next Instagram Stories post included a photo of him and The Wise Man speaking in the locker room in another throwback shot. He did not provide a caption here either.

Finally, The Best In the World took to his Instagram Stories again and posted a photo of him and John Cena talking backstage at WrestleMania 28 in 2012. Punk chose not to attach a caption to this either.

CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes to continue at WWE Royal Rumble

CM Punk will make his return to the WWE ring on TV this Saturday as he competes in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. This will be his first televised WWE TV match since January 2014.

The Straight Edge Superstar was the first entrant announced for the men's Royal Rumble this year. He recently teased his entry number, then had a heated exchange with Cody Rhodes. He then reacted to the promo, as seen below.

"I felt some tension there, and that is what the Royal Rumble is about. There are no friends, right? Doesn't necessarily mean that we have to be adversaries or enemies, but something about it just feels like on Sunday morning, we might be. I'm hoping that is not the case, but I don't know," Punk said.

Punk also used his Instagram Story to taunt The Rhodes Family earlier today.

Have you enjoyed CM Punk's return so far? What is your big prediction for Saturday? Let us know in the comments section below!