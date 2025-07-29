CM Punk shares heartfelt message ahead of major WWE title match

CM Punk shared a heartfelt message today on social media ahead of his title match at WWE SummerSlam. The Second City Saint won a Gauntlet match earlier this month on RAW to earn a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at the PLE this weekend.Punk took to Instagram today to boast about how his hair looked during last night's episode of the red brand. The former AEW star also tagged Bayley in his post and shared a photo with The Role Model as well. You can check out Punk's message in the Instagram post below.&quot;Detroit, you were lovely. Good hair day too,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBayley was interviewed last night on RAW and revealed that she was at a loss for words. The veteran is not booked for a match this weekend at SummerSlam 2025 after failing to become the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley earlier this month on RAW to earn a title match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.Vince Russo claims CM Punk does not need to win the title at WWE SummerSlamFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that CM Punk did not need to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.Gunther lost the title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 via submission, but defeated The Yeet Master on the June 9 edition of RAW to become champion again. Punk battled John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions but failed to win the title.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that there was no need to make Punk the World Heavyweight Champion. The legend added that it was time for the company to start putting the spotlight on younger talent.&quot;I don't think a belt on CM Punk does anything. Again, man, they're marks for Punk. They're gonna sing along with Punk whether he has a belt or not. They've got to start elevating other people in this company. Everybody is in the 42-43-year-old-plus club, and we got to start handing this thing over, man.&quot; [From 16:07 onwards]You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:It will be fascinating to see if CM Punk can win the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey.