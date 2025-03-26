CM Punk shares heartfelt tribute to WWE legend

CM Punk shared a heartfelt tribute to a WWE legend today on social media. The former AEW World Champion will be having a contract signing this Friday on SmackDown to make his WrestleMania 41 match official.

Ad

The Best In The World took to his Instagram story today to share a video of a match featuring himself and Terry Funk from back in the day. The wrestling legend passed away in 2023 at the age of 79. The Second City Saint referred to Funk as "the greatest" in his heartfelt tribute.

"What a life I've had. No big deal. Just in the ring with the greatest," wrote Punk.

Ad

Trending

Punk shared a tribute to Funk today. [Image credit: Screenshot of Punk's Instagram story]

CM Punk will be facing Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match. The OTC returned earlier this month to interfere in a Steel Cage Match between The Second City Saint and Rollins. The Tribal Chief dragged The Visionary out of the cage, awarding him the victory, before planting him with a Stomp on the floor. Reigns then got into the ring and leveled Punk with a Spear.

Ad

The three stars brawled with each other last Friday on SmackDown to set up their WrestleMania 41 showdown.

Bill Apter is looking forward to CM Punk's segment on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming contract signing with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk this Friday.

Paul Heyman used to serve as the manager for CM Punk back in the day, and is currently The Wiseman for Roman Reigns. Apter believes this Friday's contract signing will have a ton of tension, and wondered if Heyman was going to be present for the segment.

Ad

"Who will Paul Heyman support at the contract signing? How uncomfortable will this be for The Wiseman, if he is present? The tension will be at eruption level. I can't wait to see it," Bill Apter said.

Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor for agreeing to team up with the OG Bloodline for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2024. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the highly anticipated contract signing on this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback