Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins to bring "eruption-level" tension on Road to WrestleMania, reveals Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 24, 2025 23:11 GMT
All three stars fight on WWE SmackDown (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is heating up with less than one month until the big event in Las Vegas. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are colliding ahead of their big Triple Threat bout, and now one wrestling veteran has shared his legendary insight into a big angle WWE officials have in the works.

The Tribal Chief, The Visionary, and The Voice of The Voiceless will make it official on Friday's SmackDown as they sign the contract for their three-way showdown at WrestleMania Vegas. The segment will come one week after the three legends engaged in a chaotic brawl on last Friday's SmackDown. Punk revealed the signing during tonight's RAW promo, where he mentioned another key player: Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman remains loyal to The Head of The Table, but his history with Punk can't be ignored. Punk teased that we will find out the favor Heyman owes him for helping The Bloodline win WarGames soon. Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter believes Friday's contract signing will be full of tension from the four top stars, and especially uncomfortable for Heyman.

"Who will Paul Heyman support at the contract signing? How uncomfortable will this be for The Wiseman, if he is present? The tension will be at eruption level. I can't wait to see it," Bill Apter said.

Friday's SmackDown will air from The O2 arena in London, England, with more build for WrestleMania 41. Netflix will stream the episode live at 3 pm ET.

Edited by Harish Raj S
