CM Punk shares major AJ Lee announcement ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar CM Punk shared a huge announcement regarding his wife, AJ Lee ahead of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. The three-time Divas Champion is set to make a public appearance next month.

AJ Lee has been away from the squared circle after she announced her retirement from in-ring action in April 2015. However, since her husband's return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, there has been a general belief among several fans that the 37-year-old will also show up at the Stamford-based promotion one day.

Earlier today, CM Punk took to his Instagram story to advertise AJ's upcoming appearance. He shared Big Event EXS's post announcing Lee as one of their guests for an upcoming show scheduled for Suffolk Credit Union Arena, Brentwood, NY, on March 15.

You can check out his Instagram story in the post below:

Current WWE champion claims she has been harassing CM Punk over AJ Lee's return

One-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi recently made an appearance on a recent episode of Casual Conversations with The Classic. The Glow spoke about several things, including her tag team with Bianca Belair, her theme song, Jade Cargill's potential attackers, and more.

While speaking about AJ Lee, Naomi claimed she has been harassing CM Punk over his wife's much-anticipated WWE return. The 37-year-old noted she cannot retire until Lee comes back.

“Of course, I’ve been harassing her husband [CM Punk] about that all the time. And I told him, ‘You need to tell her I can’t retire until she comes back. Girl, you need to come on because Mama’s back is hurting.’ I can’t retire until she comes back," she said. [From 13:15 to 13:39]

You can check out Naomi's comments in the video below:

While AJ Lee gears up for her appearance at the Big Event EXS, Punk and Naomi are set to enter their respective Elimination Chamber Matches in Toronto on March 1. It remains to be seen if The Best in The World can secure a win at the premium live event to get his elusive WrestleMania main event.

Who do you think will win the Elimination Chamber Matches? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

