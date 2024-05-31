CM Punk shares three-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

CM Punk sent a message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The former champion has been out with an injury since the beginning of the year.

Drew McIntyre will be competing against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship next month at Clash at the Castle. The Scottish Warrior and CM Punk have had a rivalry for months, and the 45-year-old has teased showing up at the premium live event in Glasgow on June 15.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, Punk took to Instagram to share a three-word message. He was sporting a hoodie that read "Hard Work" from the Violent Gentlemen store online, and he added the caption "setting the tone." You can check out his Instagram story by clicking here.

Trending

Punk shares message on Instagram ahead of SmackDown

Following Clash at the Castle, Gunther is next in line for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. The leader of Imperium defeated Randy Orton to become this year's King of the Ring and also earned a title shot by winning the tournament.

Former WWE writer predicts CM Punk will get injured again

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has predicted that CM Punk will not hold up when he returns to WWE from injury.

Punk's return to wrestling has been hampered by injuries so far. He missed a lot of time due to injury while with All Elite Wrestling and was forced to miss this year's WrestleMania as well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo predicted the veteran would be back on the shelf within a few months following his return.

"Can I make a bold prediction? I hate to say this but when Punk comes back, he’s gonna be injured in three months. I am telling you, man. He is old, bro. He can’t do what he used to do without getting hurt. He is older, he hasn’t been in the ring in how long? He’s not gonna hold up." [From 1:08:44 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship for a few minutes earlier this year at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, his obsession with CM Punk came back to bite him as he celebrated his victory over Seth Rollins by taunting the 45-year-old outside the ring.

Punk responded by bashing him over the head with his cast, and Damian Priest quickly cashed in to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Only time will tell if McIntyre can capture the title once again at WWE Clash at the Castle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback