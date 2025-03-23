CM Punk shares unforgettable moment with WWE fan ahead of WrestleMania Triple Threat match

CM Punk shared a heartfelt moment with a young WWE fan ahead of this week's episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. The Second City Saint appeared on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown for a promo with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

WWE shared a heartwarming video today on social media featuring a young fan in a wheelchair getting to meet CM Punk. The 46-year-old gave the fan a fist bump, took a photo with him as he did the GTS pose, and signed an autograph as well.

"An unforgettable moment for a young @CMPunk fan! ❤️," wrote WWE.

Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk in a Steel Cage match on the March 10, 2025, episode of RAW after Roman Reigns interfered. Rollins attacked The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2025 after he was eliminated and returned for revenge a couple of weeks ago.

Reigns pulled Rollins out of the ring, awarding him the victory in the Steel Cage match because, technically, he escaped. The Head of the Table beat down both stars, and it led to a promo this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Punk, Rollins, and Reigns got into a wild brawl on the blue brand and will square off in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

WWE legend reacts to CM Punk's rivalry with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Ahead of last Friday's SmackDown, Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on a potential Triple Threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the former WCW President suggested that it was rare for wrestlers to benefit from a Triple Threat match. Bischoff added that everyone in the bout was already very popular with wrestling fans and wondered if a "wacky finish" might be planned.

"I think three-ways, I've said it a bunch of times on this show, in my opinion, it's a cop-out. Unless there are three really good stories that need to collide in the ring in order to come to an end, it's just an attraction. It's an excuse to get big names in the ring, so you got headlines, so to speak, from a promotional point of view." [From 11:40 – 12:05]

You can check out the video below:

Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor for helping Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline last year at Survivor Series: WarGames. It will be intriguing to see what WWE has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.

