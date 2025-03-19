CM Punk shares update on WWE future ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar CM Punk posted a social media update about his availability heading into WrestleMania 41. The Best in the World shed light on his upcoming appearances for the Stamford-based promotion.

The Second City Saint is speculated to wrestle Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple-Threat Match at The Showcase of the Immortals. He took to his Instagram story today to confirm eight appearances during the ongoing Europe tour. In addition to the live shows, the veteran will be on the next two upcoming episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW, seemingly to build toward his WrestleMania 41 feud.

You can check out a screengrab of his Instagram story below:

CM Punk's upcoming WWE schedule [Photo credits: Screenshot of Punk's Instagram story]

The 46-year-old was absent from the most recent edition of the red brand after being attacked by Roman Reigns last week. The OTC showed up during the Steel Cage Match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. He grabbed The Visionary out of the squared circle, inadvertently helping him win the contest before laying waste to both the stars.

Seth Rollins addresses rumors about facing Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

During a recent interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Seth Rollins was asked about the rumors about potentially wrestling CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple-Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

The former World Heavyweight Champion noted he would love to beat two of his biggest rivals at The Show of Shows simultaneously. Rollins added that he was the only one of the three, guaranteed for the show, as he claimed Punk was too injury-prone and Roman only made limited appearances.

"Hey man, that means I get to kick both their a**es at the same time. My two most bitter rivals, please let on The Grandest Stage of Them All, that screams fantastic to me. [...] I'm the only 100% guarantee of the three of us for WrestleMania. But if you said to me today, 'Would you like to fight those guys at WrestleMania?' I would say, 'Please bring it on,'" Rollins said. [From 26:00 onwards]

You can check out Seth Rollins' comments in the video below:

While CM Punk and Roman Reigns were already advertised for the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins announced himself for the Friday night show on RAW this week. It will be interesting to see three of the biggest stars on the main roster collide in Bologna, Italy.

