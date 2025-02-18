Seth Rollins fuels rumors about potential Triple-Threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently addressed the rumors of his potential Triple-Threat match with Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. While The Visionary and The Second City Saint will compete in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match, the OTC has yet to show up after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The three former world champions were involved in an intriguing angle at Royal Rumble. Punk simultaneously eliminated Rollins and Reigns before getting thrown over the top rope by Logan Paul moments later. The Visionary attacked the other two stars outside the ring, leading to fans speculating a three-way contest between them at The Showcase of The Immortals.

During a recent interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Seth Rollins was asked about potentially facing CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Fueling the speculations further, The Visionary noted he would love to beat his arch-rivals on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The former World Heavyweight Champion claimed that among the three, only he was guaranteed to be at The Show of Shows. While he claimed Roman Reigns' status for the PLE was uncertain, Rollins noted CM Punk was injury-prone and could miss 'Mania like last year. However, the 38-year-old stated he was ready to face the two in a potential Triple-Threat contest.

"Hey man, that means I get to kick both their a**es at the same time. My two most bitter rivals, please let on The Grandest Stage of Them All, that screams fantastic to me. [...] I'm the only 100% guarantee of the three of us for Wrestlemania. But if you said to me today, 'Would you like to fight those guys at WrestleMania?' I would say, 'Please bring it on,'" Rollins said. [From 26:00 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins and CM Punk could challenge for a title at WrestleMania 41

Despite wrestling fans predicting the potential Triple-Threat match, either Seth Rollins or CM Punk could compete in a championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The two RAW stars will compete against John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul in the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month. The winner will take on Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently proposed that Roman Reigns could return to the Elimination Chamber and cost Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see if The Head of the Table shows up at the upcoming premium live event to set up a potential 'Mania match.

