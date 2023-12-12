CM Punk slapped with same storyline as RAW star from six weeks ago; feels former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee and head writer Vince Russo feels the company has CM Punk in the same position Jey Uso was a few weeks ago.

The Best in the World returned to WWE at Survivor Series. It was a polarising comeback as several members of the locker room were glad to have him back, but a few stars took issue with it. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were two names that possibly did not take Punk's comeback too kindly.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that Punk was in the same angle that WWE ran with Jey Uso a few weeks ago. He mentioned how people were unhappy when Cody Rhodes brought Jey to RAW, and now the same things are happening with CM Punk.

"We gotta keep in mind, Jey Uso has not been on this roster for that long. And remember with Jey it was who wanted him here, who did want him here. Remember how we talked about that could be interesting? We went from that story on Jey to literally six weeks later, now that's CM Punk's story. What's Jey's story now?" [From 11:35 onwards]

CM Punk came face-to-face with Seth Rollins this week. The two exchanged a few words, and Punk finally announced that he was entering the Royal Rumble. He even hinted that he could come after The Visionary if he won the match.

