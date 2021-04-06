CM Punk states what will happen in Chris Jericho's Broken Skull Sessions appearance

CM Punk has discussed AEW star Chris Jericho's upcoming appearance on WWE's Broken Skull Sessions. Punk said the interview will be interesting but believes that there will be a lot of "softball questions."

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, former WWE Superstar CM Punk said the interview, which will be held by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, will talk about Jericho's past in WWE and that it'll be a "feel-good interview." However, Punk implied Austin and WWE would avoid going into some of the more challenging topics regarding Jericho's relationship with the company.

"I think it's interesting, for sure. Obviously, I understand the buzz. Maybe I'll give it a shot and I'll watch it, but it feels like it's going to be softball questions. I don't know if they're going to ask Jericho all the tough questions and nor do I think they possibly should. It's an interesting situation so it'll probably be a feel-good interview. They'll talk about Jericho's past in WWE, I'm sure they'll mention AEW but they won't get into the hard questions that I think a lot of people will be interested in, you know."

Chris Jericho on Broken Skull Sessions

Chris Jericho will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, making his first appearance on WWE programming since 2018.

Austin has so far had WWE legends like The Undertaker, Big Show, Kane, Bret Hart, Goldberg, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, and Randy Orton on his show, to name a few.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed after the announcement that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon approved the interview with Chris Jericho, despite Jericho being with rival brand AEW. The show will air on April 11 on the WWE Network, which will be night 2 of WrestleMania 37.

