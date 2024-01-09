CM Punk subtly references legendary star who retired 9 years ago on RAW

CM Punk returned this week to make his first appearance on RAW for 2024. He had a confrontation with Drew McIntyre and, in the process, paid a subtle tribute to a legendary star, his wife, AJ Lee.

Lee, considered a pioneer of women's wrestling while sadly not getting to be a part of the revolution, used to do a signature pose where she sat on the top turnbuckles across the ropes.

In his segment with Drew McIntyre, CM Punk sat precisely how his wife, AJ Lee, used to sit on the top turnbuckles.

It was a rather tense segment between Punk and McIntyre, with the former stating that he would throw McIntyre out last to win the Royal Rumble match.

There was some confusion that Punk was paying tribute to Andrade, who recently left AEW and is expected to rejoin WWE. However, AJ Lee had been doing it before that.

As you may know, AJ Lee retired in 2015, a little over a year after Punk walked out of WWE. She never made her return and was considered ahead of her time as she wrestled during the Divas Era.