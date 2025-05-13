CM Punk suddenly gives a new name to Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed CM Punk on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 and joined forces with Seth Rollins. The Second City Saint has now given his former manager a hilarious new name on RAW.

The latest edition of the Monday night show saw Punk address Heyman turning his back on him at The Shows of Shows. The Chicago native revealed that he was angry at himself as this wasn't the first time Paul Heyman broke his trust.

After taking more shots at Heyman in his promo, Punk threatened to squeeze the WWE Hall of Famer's neck until his eyeballs popped. This led to Paul Heyman interrupting CM Punk, but the latter cut him off and even called him a "penguin."

"Where you at, Penguin?" said CM Punk.

Things didn't end there as Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker followed Heyman, resulting in a brawl breaking out shortly after. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso rushed out to help CM Punk, and the trio eventually chased the heels away.

Top WWE star not a fan of CM Punk

CM Punk, by his own admission, has multiple enemies in the sports entertainment juggernaut. One of the WWE stars who doesn't like The Second City Saint is Dominik Mysterio.

While speaking during his interview on The Wrestling Classic, Dirty Dom revealed that there is a mutual hatred between both stars. Dominik then mocked CM Punk for taking so long to main event a WrestleMania.

"I think we both mutually hate each other equally because I f***ing hate CM Punk. I don't know what it is about that guy because he looks like Eddie Munster, and I just want to kick him in the f***ing face, or the fact that, like, 'Oh, he finally did it.' He finally got his WrestleMania main event, like, good for you, old man. 60 years old, and it took you 45 years to accomplish your one goal, like, god***n, dude. It's about time," Dominik said. (From 18:52 to 19:22)

It will be interesting to see if Triple H books a full-fledged feud between CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio somewhere down the line.

