CM Punk takes a HUGE shot at Roman Reigns before WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk finally cashed in his favor owed to him by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman on SmackDown two weeks ago. Ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, The Second City Saint fired a massive shot at Roman Reigns in a recent behind-the-scenes video.

On Night 1 of The Show of Shows, a Triple Threat Match featuring Punk, Seth Rollins, and Reigns is set to take place in the main event. That being said, on the April 4, 2025, edition of the blue brand, The Voice of The Voiceless announced that Paul Heyman will be in his corner at WrestleMania instead of The Tribal Chief. The former AEW star also put Roman Reigns to sleep when he tried to put his hands on the legendary manager.

In a video titled 'The Build to WrestleMania 41' on WWE's YouTube channel, CM Punk took a shot at the 39-year-old star. He claimed that Roman Reigns' success was impossible without Heyman's guidance.

"I wanna share this moment with Paul Heyman. He'd be the number one person with a bullet. This is to show Roman [Reigns] that he can't attain what he has attained without his wise man," Punk said. [From 09:31 to 09:44]

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated Triple Threat Match featuring three former WWE Champions. He discussed this on an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast.

The former RAW General Manager argued against CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins headlining WrestleMania 41, considering it more of an attraction than a story-driven match. Eric Bischoff felt that the main event of such a show should feature a competitor with clear stakes and potential gains.

"Not for me, but it's an attraction, and therein lies your choices. Attractions work. Not everything has to be story-driven if you have enough story in the rest of your product, real story that's working, you can afford to have an attraction match if you have an attraction. Those three guys are an attraction. I would prefer that the winner has something to gain. That's always a driver," he said.

Only time will tell if The Straight Edge Superstar could win his first-ever WrestleMania main event match on April 19, 2025.

Please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

