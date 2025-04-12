Why CM Punk's match should not headline WrestleMania 41, according to WWE legend

CM Punk will headline WrestleMania for the first time when he faces Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on April 19. Previewing the two-night event, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff explained why the Triple Threat does not feel like a show-closing match.

The build-up to the bout has largely revolved around Paul Heyman. Reigns' Wiseman will represent CM Punk in return for The Best in the World helping The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. In a new twist, Rollins also feels Heyman owes him a favor after he pulled out of hitting the former ECW owner with a Curb Stomp on the latest edition of RAW.

Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins does not have enough stakes and should not headline The Show of Shows this year:

"Not for me, but it's an attraction, and therein lies your choices. Attractions work. Not everything has to be story-driven if you have enough story in the rest of your product, real story that's working, you can afford to have an attraction match if you have an attraction. Those three guys are an attraction. I would prefer that the winner has something to gain. That's always a driver." [46:55 – 47:35]

Bischoff also addressed whether Heyman could betray CM Punk and Reigns to form a new alliance with Rollins.

Eric Bischoff questions CM Punk's WrestleMania 41 match booking

In the 1990s, Eric Bischoff played a key role in WCW's television ratings success over WWE. He later worked for TNA and WWE in on-screen and off-screen roles.

While the 69-year-old is not against the idea of the Triple Threat Match, he thinks the bout lacks meaning without a major title being on the line:

"If you don't have those stakes, that reason, that why, that's what it comes down to," Bischoff continued. "Why? One word. Why? Why are they doing it? Why are these three guys wrestling? If the answer is because they're three huge names and people will wanna see it, fair enough. Just it would be better if there were stakes. That's all." [47:54 – 48:19]

In the same episode, Bischoff explained why only one person makes sense as Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More