Paul Heyman betrayal and new WWE alliance "would make a lot of sense," Eric Bischoff says

Paul Heyman will be in CM Punk's corner when The Best in the World faces Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 on April 19. In a recent podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed where the former ECW owner's allegiances could lie after the event.

Heyman has performed as Reigns' on-screen special counsel since 2020. However, the 59-year-old will represent Punk in Las Vegas as part of an agreement that the two struck in 2024. It has also been speculated that Paul-E could side with Rollins, betraying The Second City Saint and the OTC in the process.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff praised the storyline and agreed with host Conrad Thompson that Heyman aligning with Rollins could be interesting:

"This is awesome. I don't know which way he's [Paul Heyman] gonna go because I don't know which of those have the longest tail. I always like the one that you least suspect, so Seth, based on the way you frame that, would make a lot of sense to me." [From 45:09 – 45:22]

On the April 7 episode of RAW, Seth Rollins almost hit Paul Heyman with a Stomp before backing out at the last second. Moments later, the former WWE Champion grabbed the microphone and said Heyman now owes him a favor.

Eric Bischoff's alternative look at Paul Heyman's post-WrestleMania alliance

CM Punk previously worked alongside Paul Heyman on WWE television in 2012 and 2013. The real-life friends also had a good relationship when they crossed paths in WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system in 2005.

With a week to go until WrestleMania 41, Eric Bischoff would not be surprised to see Heyman leave the show with Punk:

"But I think there's some real runway with him and Punk because of the backstory. Act one has already been told. They can pick it up at act two. That's kinda cool. I love that." [From 45:22 – 45:37]

Bischoff also explained why WWE's higher-ups should not punish Tiffany Stratton following her off-script remarks to Charlotte Flair.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

