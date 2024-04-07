CM Punk takes major shot at The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania

CM Punk has taken a major shot at The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL tonight in Philadelphia. The Rock will be in action in a massive tag team match in tonight's main event.

Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and appeared destined to headline the first WrestleMania of his career. However, he suffered a torn tricep during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

The Second City Saint will be at ringside as a special guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match during Night Two and was on the WrestleMania Kickoff panel today alongside Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, and Big E.

During the Kickoff Show, CM Punk took a shot at The Final Boss for not competing in a match in some time. The Brahma Bull hasn't seen in-ring action since an impromptu match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. The veteran noted that the cold weather is going to be a factor tonight, especially for The People's Champion.

"Yes, it is 100% going to be a factor. You talk about athletes coming out of retirement, you talk about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with this long layoff in between matches. It is a different story when you get into the ring and it is windy, and it is cold," said Punk.

Big E comments on The Rock's tag team match tonight at WWE WrestleMania

The New Day's Big E was also a part of the panel on the Kickoff Show for Night One of WrestleMania XL and was asked if tonight is the biggest tag team match of all time.

The Rock will be teaming up with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in tonight's main event. Big E noted that it was the biggest tag team match in WrestleMania history because The People's Champion was involved.

"Yeah, it is. Look, it's The Rock. It is hard to not say this is the biggest tag team match of all time. Obviously we were there in Vegas for that build, this run since then has been amazing, it has been captivating, and I'm locked in," he said.

Expand Tweet

If The Rock and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins tonight, The Bloodline is free to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match during Night Two. However, if Rhodes and Rollins manage to win then The Bloodline is barred from ringside during the title match. It will be fascinating to see which team emerges victorious in tonight's headliner.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Who do you think will win tonight's tag team match? Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins The Bloodline 0 votes View Discussion